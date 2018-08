RIO VISTA — Drivers in Rio Vista or Isleton Thursday night will have to find another way across the Sacramento River after the Rio Vista Bridge experienced a malfunction.

The bridge connecting Sacramento and Solano counties along Highway 12 “became stuck in the upright position,” according to Caltrans.

By 5:20 p.m., Caltrans reported crews would be finished with their repairs by 3 a.m. Friday.

UPDATE – New ETO to repair bridge is 3:00 a.m. on Friday, August 10. @SJCOG https://t.co/38gH28MhSL — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) August 10, 2018

Drivers were asked to take alternate routes. Caltrans says ferries will still be running on-demand.