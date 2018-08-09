CHP Stockton: Pedestrian Killed in Suspected DUI, Wrong-Way Crash

STOCKTON — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday when a man suspected of driving under the influence drove the wrong way on a road in Stockton.

The CHP reports Eduardo Perez, 31, tried making a right turn onto Adelbert Avenue from Section Avenue around 12:35 p.m. As he sped into the turn, Perez lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu and crossed over into the wrong lane.

Perez struck a big rig parked on the side of the road before crashing into a pedestrian standing near the semitruck. The pedestrian was dragged down the road by the Chevrolet, sustaining major injuries.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been reported, died at San Joaquin General Hospital.

According to the CHP, Perez was under the influence of drugs and not restrained at the time of the crash. He sustained minor injuries and was later booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.