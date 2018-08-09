Evacuations Issued for Wildfire Off Highway 299 in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY — A wildfire was sparked Thursday afternoon near Highway 299 in Shasta County.

Cal Fire reports the Hat Fire started on the east side of the highway northeast of the small town of Burney. It had burned 800 acres by 7:45 p.m.

Eastbound Highway 299 from Pit 1 Grade to the area of Glenburn Road and all homes west of Glenburn Road have been evacuated.

A shelter has been set up at Fall River Junior Senior High School at 44215 Walnut St. in McArthur for evacuees.

More information on evacuations and road closures can be found on Cal Fire’s website.

SR 299E remains closed due to the #HatFire. Eastbound closure remains at Cassel Road. Westbound closure is now at Main Street in Fall River Mills. No ETO on highway reopening at this time. — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) August 10, 2018

The deadly Carr Fire has already burned 178,752 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties.