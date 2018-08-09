Lemonade Stand in Kansas Raising Money for Firefighter Killed in Ferguson Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- They're more than 1,600 miles away, but five Overland Park kids are trying to help the family of a firefighter killed battling a massive California wildfire.

Brian Hughes died last month fighting the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park in California. He leaves behind his fiance, who is three months pregnant with their first child.

When Eleni, Elias and Gabriel Jouras and Gracie and Charlie Peterman heard about that, they felt they had to do something to help Hughes' family. So, like many little kids hoping to raise a bit of cash, they started a lemonade stand, FOX40 sister station WDAF reported.

But instead of putting it toward a new toy or video game, they're donating the money they raise to a GoFundMe for Hughes' family.

Learn more about why the Jouras family feels a special connection to Hughes' family in the video player above.