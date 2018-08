VICTORIA ISLAND — A 24-year-old man was killed in a car crash on State Route 4 in Victoria Island on Thursday morning.

CHP says the South Lake Tahoe man lost control control of his 1998 Lexus as he attempted to pull off of the roadway’s shoulder.

He hit two cars before his car overturned into the water-filled canal on the north side of State Route 4.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

#NEW: Car seen being taken away in tow truck after accident along State Route 4. CHP says car driven by 24 year old pulled off to side of road, tried to enter back on to road before losing control hitting 2 cars. 24 year old pronounced dead after car overturned into canal @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/zFGczmOcWm — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) August 9, 2018