Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Shooting at Officers During Modesto Pursuit

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is searching for a man suspected of shooting at officers during a pursuit in July.

Police say 20-year-old David Garza was in the front passenger seat on the night of the incident.

July 28 around 10 p.m., STANCATT attempted to pull a vehicle over that they suspected was stolen and a pursuit began.

At some point during the pursuit, someone in the car fired shots at officers involved in the case.

After the pursuit, the car came to stop near Sutter and Rouse avenues and the people took off running in different directions.

That night, Modesto police took three suspects into custody, including two minors.

Garza and the driver got away. The police department has not identified the driver yet.

Garza is wanted on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He is approximately 170 pound, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Garza's possible location, call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500.