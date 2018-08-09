See ‘Ferdinand’ for Free!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Citrus Town Center will be featuring Ferdinand as the movie for the August Outdoor Movie Night Series this coming Saturday! Enjoy the film on a large inflatable screen while snacking on free popcorn under the stars.

Citrus Town Center has been nominated as a top family destination in the 2018 Winnie Family Favorites Awards! Go online to Winnie.com/Family-Favorites to vote for Citrus Town Center right now so they can win the top prize and be featured on Winnie.com for the entire year. Voting is open until Sept 5th.

More info:

August Outdoor Summer Movie 'Ferdinand'

Saturday

Opens at 7pm

Movie at dark

Citrus Town Center

7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights

Corner of Greenback And Sunrise Blvd.

916-903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com