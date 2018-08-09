Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Critter Corral at the San Joaquin Historical Museum and Society provides the public with a safe, family-friendly opportunity to interact with farm animals and their heritage. Every weekend sees different animals. The Museum is located at historic Micke Grove Park, 11793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi, CA 95240. Showcasing the history of the San Joaquin County region, the Museum features dozens of exhibits involving the Native Americans of the Central Valley, the founding of Stockton, innovation in agriculture, the inventions of the tractor and bulldozer, and much more.

More info:

Heritage Day

August 25th

11am - 3pm

Micke Grove Zoo

11793 Micke Grove Rd, Lodi

(209) 331-2055

SanJoaquinHistory.org