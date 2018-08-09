Vallejo Mother’s Suicide Results in the Death of Two Daughters

VALLEJO — The Vallejo Police Department has determined that a mother’s suicide and arson resulted in the death of two of her daughters and the injury of another.

On August 5, officers were flagged down by an 11-year-old girl who told officers there were three others inside the 2932 Georgia Street home.

Police say Mao Dao, 47, died by suicide after she set herself on fire inside the home.

This incident resulted in the death of her two 14-year-old daughters. The 11-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

If you are having suicidal thoughts there are people who want to help. Please go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).