× Where to Find This Year’s Wide Open Walls Murals

SACRAMENTO — Wide Open Walls, the 11-day mural festival, is back.

The festival runs Aug. 9 to Aug. 19 and features artists from across the globe. Notably, renowned street artist Shepard Fairey — known for the iconic Barack Obama HOPE campaign poster — will create a mural in Sacramento.

See the festival’s artists here.

See a complete map of mural locations below: