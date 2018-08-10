2 Police Officers Among 4 Killed in Canada Shooting; a Suspect is in Custody

Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the Canadian provincial capital said Friday.

“No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues,” Fredericton police said on Twitter.

A suspect is in custody, and the crime scene has been “contained,” police said. They said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect is being treated for serious injuries.

Police later said there was “no further threat to the public” and no need for any lockdowns.

A spokeswoman for Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital said it is treating multiple victims in the Fredericton shooting.

The shooting occurred in the Brookside Drive area of the city of about 60,000 people, police said. It took place around 7 a.m. local time.

“This is a developing situation and it is premature to determine whether there are any national security implications. The RCMP is providing support to the local Fredericton police force,” said Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, using the acronym for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

CNN network partner CTV said its reporter there said “police appeared to be focused on one particular residence” and that he heard four shots during a five-minute stretch.

“There is a police officer standing outside with a gun,” CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore said on CTV’s “Your Morning.”

CTV said Moore reported that “police escorted people from their homes” after announcing a suspect was in custody.

New Brunswick is one of Canada’s eastern Maritime provinces. Its premier, Brian Gallant, said in a statement that “we are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident.”

“I offer my condolences, thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe,” he said.

“At this time, I would ask New Brunswickers, particularly those in areas identified by police, to keep informed about the situation as it develops and follow the instructions of law enforcement officials working in the area.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “We’re following the situation closely.”

“Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting.”

Four years ago, three officers died and two others were wounded in a shooting in the New Brunswick city of Moncton.

Growing gun violence in recent years has been an issue in Toronto, Canada’s most populous city.

A shooting rampage last month in that city left two people dead.

Days afterward the Toronto City Council voted to push the Canadian government to ban the sale of handguns and also for the provincial government to ban handgun ammunition sales within the city.