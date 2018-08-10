81-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Authorities Seize $870k Worth of Heroin

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested an 81-year-old woman after seizing hundreds of thousands worth of heroin at the San Diego-Tijuana border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Thursday.

The agency said a K-9 directed officers to the vehicle driven by the woman, whose name was not released, at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to KTLA.

The officers then inspected the 2011 Chrysler 200 and discovered 34 wrapped packages of heroin in the car’s rocker panels, according to CBP.

The 92 pounds of heroin was estimated to be worth more than $870,000, the agency said.

Border Protection seized the vehicle and turned the driver over to the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said.

“The cartels will try and manipulate anyone to smuggle their narcotics through the ports of entry,” said Pete Flores, the San Diego field operations director for Border Protection. “CBP officers are aware of the many tactics used by the cartels and remain ever vigilant to stop anyone attempting to smuggle narcotics.”