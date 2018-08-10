Officials: Plane Stolen From Seattle Airport Performs Stunts, Crashes

VOTE NOW: Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Posted 9:59 PM, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:09PM, August 10, 2018

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines has reported that there was an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400 plane from a Seattle airport.

Social media exploded with tweets, posts, photos and even video about the plane's unauthorized use.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's official twitter page confirms that "an airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed."

The plane has crashed, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

No passengers were on the plane besides the pilot, Pierce County Sheriff confirms.

The pilot, a 29-year-old male, was suicidal, according to officials.