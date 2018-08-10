Officials: Plane Stolen From Seattle Airport Performs Stunts, Crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines has reported that there was an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400 plane from a Seattle airport.

We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

Social media exploded with tweets, posts, photos and even video about the plane's unauthorized use.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's official twitter page confirms that "an airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed."

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The plane has crashed, according to Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Stolen horizon airplane crashed into Ketron island. Preliminary info is that a mechanic from unknown airlines stole plane. Was doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills caused crash into Island — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

No passengers were on the plane besides the pilot, Pierce County Sheriff confirms.

We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018

The pilot, a 29-year-old male, was suicidal, according to officials.