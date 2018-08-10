CHP Officer Killed in Crash on I-80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of Officer Kirk Griess following a three-vehicle crash Friday along westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

While we continue our public safety work today we mourn the line-of-duty death of @chpSolano Area Officer Kirk Griess, ID 15810 who died this morning at the hospital after being struck on Interstate 80. @CHP_GoldenGate pic.twitter.com/32qnBQpFwf — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) August 10, 2018

Investigators say the officer pulled over an SUV near Manuel Campos Parkway when a third vehicle — a white pickup truck — veered onto the shoulder “for unknown reasons” and hit the CHP motorcycle and the SUV.

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital.

Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane. Lanes were expected to be closed for several hours, and officials urged drivers to find other routes.