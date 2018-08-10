Nelson Fire Burning in Solano County Prompts Evacuations

SOLANO COUNTY — The Vacaville Police Department has reported that there is currently a fire burning in the area of Nelson Road. It is being called the Nelson Fire.
A large plume can be seen sending smoke East towards the city of Vacaville. Officers are evacuating homes in the Paradise Valley area of Fairfield due to the grass fire.
Evacuation areas currently include:
Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive, and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course.
Anyone in that area is asked to leave immediately. All others are asked to avoid the area.
Evacuation Center:
Fairfield High School. The address is 205 E. Atlantic Avenue.
Stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.