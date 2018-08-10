Nelson Fire Burning in Solano County Prompts Evacuations

SOLANO COUNTY — The Vacaville Police Department has reported that there is currently a fire burning in the area of Nelson Road. It is being called the Nelson Fire.

A large plume can be seen sending smoke East towards the city of Vacaville. Officers are evacuating homes in the Paradise Valley area of Fairfield due to the grass fire.

Firefighters are battling a 125 acre wild fire near Nelson Rd and Cherry Glen Rd, Vacaville (Solano County) Unified Command: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, Solano County Fire #NelsonFire pic.twitter.com/brbxHXMreC — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 11, 2018

Evacuation areas currently include:

Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive, and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course.

Anyone in that area is asked to leave immediately. All others are asked to avoid the area.

Evacuation Center:

Fairfield High School. The address is 205 E. Atlantic Avenue.

Stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.