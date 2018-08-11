A Manteca Community Bands Together in Support Of a Grandfather Who was Attacked on His Morning Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA – A Facebook post Saturday morning got a lot of attention from Manteca residents as people horrified by an act of violence want to make, a grandfather that was attacked on his morning walk, more comfortable on his next one.

Sahib Singh Natt walked around Manteca's Graystone park everyday until he was attacked by two teens on one of those walks.

“I don't know, it was sick, really it was a messed-up situation,” said William Hudgins.

The 71-year-old now too scared to take his morning walk after Manteca police say 18-year-old Tyler McAllister and a 16-year-old attacked him.

“It's a messed-up feeling to have to live like that, like in fear” said Hudgins.

Both teens were arrested but neighbor William Hudgins refuses to let what they're accused of doing continue to terrorize Natt, so he came up with a plan.

“Something as simple as walking with the guy a couple times,” Hudgins said.

So, he took to Facebook to get a walking group together.

“I just posted it I didn't think nothing of it really,” said Hudgins.

The post blew up; hundreds of comments and likes in support of the idea.

“They're making all these plans, doing all this and that, watching it grow is a trip,” expressed Hudgins.

It's a seemingly simple gesture but shows just how protective the city is.

“He's going to have some confidence, you know what I'm saying, going on his morning walks again, that's all I was trying to do,” Hudgins said.

Natt's family does know about the kind gesture. Many community members plan to be at Graystone park tomorrow morning to support Natt if he chooses to continue his walks.

