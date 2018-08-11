Dad ‘Grades’ Letter from School after Receiving Fine for Son’s Absence

EXMOUTH, England – After a family vacation resulted in a fine from his son’s school, one dad decided to take a red marker to the mistake-riddled letter officials sent.

Daniel Moore, a baker and father of two from Exmouth, England posted the letter from the Devon County Council on Facebook. He said he’d pay the fine, but called the council “hypocrites” and promised to send the letter back “marked and graded.”

Moore received the $77 penalty after his son missed five school days during a weeklong family vacation in Majorca, Spain, according to the BBC.

“I’m not going to pretend I’m a Spelling guru or a typing expert,” Moore wrote. “But I’m also not the Head of Education in Devon. This woman’s in charge of the future generations education, our children’s education and she’s rubber stamping this tripe!”

Moore counted seven different errors in the letter and circled them in red. His grade? “D-.” He added below: “Must try harder ‘Head of Education in Devon” . . . Come on!!!”

A spokesman for the Devon County Council told the BBC the letter was an “embarrassing error” caused by a new IT printing system.

“A number of mistakes were unfortunately not picked up before this letter was dispatched,” the spokesman said. “We have taken steps to ensure it won’t be repeated.”

The council issued 1,479 fines over the 2016-17 school year to parents whose children missed school, according to the BBC.