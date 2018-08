NICOLAUS – The California Highway Patrol has confirmed there was one fatality after a Big Rig struck a RV in Nicolaus, CA in Sutter County on Saturday.

Just after 2:15 p.m., a tractor-trailer transporting oranges traveling South on State Route 99 near Powerline Road, struck an RV, killing one person in the crash.

SB 99 at Power Line Road in Nicolaus remains blocked due to crash and cleanup of spilled peaches. Vehicles being detoured off at Power Line. pic.twitter.com/HGv1B8UwuE — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 12, 2018

SR99 is currently shut down except for one north bound lane.

Stay with FOX40 for more on this developing story.