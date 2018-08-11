Solano County Residents Relieved as Nelson Fire Reaches 95 Percent Containment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY -- A grass fire that spread more than 1000 acres in Fairfield and Vacaville on Friday is mostly contained, according to Cal Fire; but it caused quite a scare for neighbors that were forced to evacuate overnight.

#NelsonFire [update] near Nelson Rd and Cherry Glen Rd, Vacaville (Solano County) is now 1000 acres and 70% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, Solano County Fire pic.twitter.com/xSjRSEV2Ze — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 11, 2018

Residents in Vacaville are used to fires, but never ones that burn so close to their homes.

The fire line burned just feet away from their quiet neighborhood.

Saturday, evacuated neighbors were allowed back in their homes and are thankful no one was hurt.

Charred hillsides and a smoky haze serve as a constant reminder for Bridget Bloesch.

“It’s hard to look out and see the rolling gold hills are covered in char and ash,” said Bloesch. “For a while there, we didn’t know if we were going to be lucky enough to make it.”

The Nelson Fire came very close to destroying her workplace; the SPCA Animal Shelter in Solano County.

“It came within, you know, thirty feet,” said Bloesch.

Thankfully, the fire did not reach the building, but animals still had to be evacuated.

“My mind was racing. I was calling as many people as I could to see if they could get down here. ‘Who can bring crates?” Bloesch said.

They were able to get all 60 animals out of the shelter and into foster homes for the time being as staff works to clean up ash and smoke damage at the shelter.

“Fires are dangerous and for it to not do that much damage to us is just phenomenal,” expressed Bloesch.

Neighbors down the street, also breathing a sigh of relief.

Steven Alexander and his family packed up their trailer and evacuated last night as the fire headed toward their house but after a few hours they were given the all clear to return home.

“Within a couple of hours, it was at our doorstep. It was scary,” said Alexander. “This was the biggest, fastest fire we’ve had. It’s just out of control.”

A close call for this community that’s just grateful the fire didn’t do more damage.

“There’s no words for the amount of thankful that we are,” said Bloesch.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Vacaville Fire Department reported that the Nelson Fire had burned 2,162 acres and is 95 percent contained.

38.356577 -121.987744