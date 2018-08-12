Early Morning I-5 Crash Leads to Fight and Two Deaths

SACRAMENTO — Around 3:44 a.m. two cars collided on Northbound Interstate 5; the collision escalated into a physical altercation between the two drivers, leading to the death of both of them.

According to the CHP, the drivers collided then drove farther down the highway to Del Paso Boulevard where they continued to fight. One of the drivers died due to injuries sustained in the fight.

The second driver then started walking on the freeway and was hit by a car, killing him as well.

Michael Zerfas with North Sacramento CHP said the driver that hit the suspect in the earlier fight stayed on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

I-5 Northbound is currently shutdown and is expected to reopen at noon today.

