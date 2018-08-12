Evacuations Ordered in Grass Valley as Crews Battle Wildfire

NEVADA COUNTY — Cal Fire reports a wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for some Grass Valley residents.
The fire, which was 10 acres by Sunday afternoon and 20 percent contained, was sparked near Oak Drive and Highway 49, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire says one structure was destroyed and two others were damaged by the flames.
Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department issued mandatory evacuations in the following locations:
Oak Drive
Caruso Court
Shana Way
Buck Mountain Road
Shirley Drive
Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the following areas:
Hiers Road
Killian Road
Patricia Way to Anona Court
Cahoga Canyon Way south of east Lime Kiln Road
