Evacuations Ordered in Grass Valley as Crews Battle Wildfire

NEVADA COUNTY — Cal Fire reports a wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for some Grass Valley residents.

The fire, which was 10 acres by Sunday afternoon and 20 percent contained, was sparked near Oak Drive and Highway 49, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says one structure was destroyed and two others were damaged by the flames.

Officials with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department issued mandatory evacuations in the following locations:

Oak Drive

Caruso Court

Shana Way

Buck Mountain Road

Shirley Drive

Voluntary evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the following areas:

Hiers Road

Killian Road

Patricia Way to Anona Court

Cahoga Canyon Way south of east Lime Kiln Road

Looks like making good progress on the fire. Oak Dr at Buck Mointain is still closed. Please use caution on the area. pic.twitter.com/G7rJAYD0w0 — CHP Grass Valley (@CHPgv) August 12, 2018

