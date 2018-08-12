Orangevale Veterans’ 3-Month-Old Daughter to Undergo Open-Heart Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- A baby girl in Orangevale was born with a hole in her heart and now must undergo surgery.

"I'm trying to just stay very level-headed because she doesn’t need her mom being a hot mess," said Naomi's mother, Rebecca Abad Chavarria.

Naomi’s parents own Riptide Cleaners in Orangevale. With five kids to feed, they don’t close for much but Jose Abad Hernandez wants people to know he has to close this week as 3-month-old Naomi heads into surgery Monday morning.

"A lot of customers have really taken the time to stop and just ask about her, and how are we doing, and if they can help," Abad Hernandez said.

Naomi's parents are both combat veterans. They work on a lot of uniforms at their business.

They say their military training helps them keep a level head, even the most stressful environments. But they know there may be no more stressful an environment than a hospital waiting room, especially when they know doctors will have to stop their daughter’s heart to do the work they need to do.

"We don’t know what’s going to happen," Abad Hernandez said. "Yes, technology has advanced greatly since the ages of who knows, but things can go wrong, you know?"

Baby Naomi is expected to be hospitalized for a week.