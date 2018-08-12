Sacramento Man Accidentally Shoots His Toddler in the Foot

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A man accidentally shot his toddler in the foot Sunday in South Sacramento when he tried breaking up a fight.

Officers were dispatched to 38th Avenue around 1 a.m. when a woman called 911 after getting into a fight with her roommate, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

When the roommate’s husband tried to step in he grabbed his shotgun. That’s when police say he unintentionally shot his 2-year-old child in the foot.

The roommate and her husband rushed the toddler to the UC Davis Medical Center. The police department reports the child sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The father has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment and negligent discharge of a firearm.