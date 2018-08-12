Stockton Firefighters Battling Fire at Empire Theatre

STOCKTON — The Stockton Fire Department says their firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at Stockton’s old Empire Theatre.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 7:20 p.m.

The fire department reports their was “moderate to heavy damage” caused by the flames. The surrounding vacant businesses also sustained minor damage.

This is the third fire at the former Miracle Mile movie theatre and entertainment venue since June, according to police. There was a fire there just last week.

Traffic Alert: Fire is working a building fire in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue. The street has been shut down. Please avoid the area. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 13, 2018

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.