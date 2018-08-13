2010 Tracy Homicide Suspect Arrested in Mexico

TRACY — Law enforcement in Mexico located and arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tracy in 2010.

The Tracy Police Department reports 26-year-old James Stancampiano was detained in Chihuahua, Mexico on Friday.

Officials with the police department have been spending the last eight years searching for Stancampiano after he fatally shot Kevin Prater on September 15, 2010, according to Tracy Crime Stoppers.

Stancampiano is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility before being extradited back to Tracy.