3Strands Global Foundation envisions A World FREE from Human Trafficking. 3Strands Global is a Sacramento based non-profit combatting modern-day slavery through prevention: prevention through education, prevention through employment, and prevention through engagement. 3Strands Global Foundation raises awareness and drives change by working with legislators to sponsor anti-trafficking laws and by mobilizing communities to join the fight against human trafficking through our Break Free Runs and other events.

Break Free Run: The Race to End Human Trafficking

September 22nd

8am

The Field at Lakeside Church in Folsom

(916) 365-2606

3SGF.org