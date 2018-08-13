VOTE NOW: Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Posted 2:40 PM, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:11PM, August 13, 2018


3Strands Global Foundation envisions A World FREE from Human Trafficking.  3Strands Global is a Sacramento based non-profit combatting modern-day slavery through prevention: prevention through education, prevention through employment, and prevention through engagement.  3Strands Global Foundation raises awareness and drives change by working with legislators to sponsor anti-trafficking laws and by mobilizing communities to join the fight against human trafficking through our Break Free Runs and other events.

More info:
Break Free Run: The Race to End Human Trafficking
September 22nd
8am
The Field at Lakeside Church in Folsom
(916) 365-2606
3SGF.org