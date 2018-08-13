Cal Fire: Firefighter Dies Battling Mendocino Complex Fires

MENDOCINO COUNTY — Cal Fire reports a firefighter assigned to the Mendocino Complex fires has died.

Investigators are still determining the cause of death and the identity of the firefighter has not been released.

This is the first reported death linked to the River and Ranch fires.

By Monday evening, the River Fire was 100 percent contained at 48,920 acres while crews were still trying to get a handle on the Ranch Fire, which has burned 300,970 acres. The Mendocino Complex has already become the largest fire in California’s history.

A press conference will be held Monday at 10 p.m. to discuss the fatality.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.