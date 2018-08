Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Montiel's Woodfire Pizza is a small mobile business starting in Sacramento. We do catering, events, and local Sacramento breweries. You can follow us on Facebook to look up our next event or come to our Roseville restaurant located on the corner of Denio's Flea Market.

More info:

Montiel's Woodfire Pizza

Catering: (408) 449-7350

Restaurant: (916) 667-4547

Facebook: Montiels Woodfire Pizza