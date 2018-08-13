Rocklin School District Looking for Subs Ahead of Possible Teacher Strike

ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Unified School District is looking for certified substitute teachers in the event of a possible teacher strike.

Subs would be paid $425 a day, which the district says is in line with its average daily operating costs. The district placed an ad in the Sunday edition of The Sacramento Bee.

The dispute between the district and the Rocklin Teachers Professional Associated is over what the union says are “safety concerns, special education issues and the need to make attracting and retaining the best teachers for our students a priority.”

A post on the union’s Facebook page asks parents to keep their children home from school in the event of a strike.

The RTPA says it hopes to resolve the dispute without a strike.

The first day of school for Rocklin Unified schools is Wednesday.