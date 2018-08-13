Suspected East Area Rapist Charged with Visalia Ransacker Murder

VISALIA — Investigators say they have officially linked the suspected East Area Rapist to a murder committed by the so-called Visalia Ransacker.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, is charged with the 1975 murder of Claude Snelling, with a special allegation of the use of a firearm, according to Stuart Anderson, spokesman for the Tulare County, California, district attorney’s office.

The Visalia Police Department and officials with the district attorney’s office held a news conference Monday to give details about the latest charge.

Claude Snelling was shot and killed in September of 1975 as he charged at a masked man who was trying to abduct his daughter from his home, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

At the time of the Ransacker crimes, DeAngelo worked as a police officer for the nearby Exeter Police Department. DeAngelo would later join the Auburn Police Department.

Authorities said the Maggiores were killed after possibly spotting the Golden State Killer as they walked their dog near a home in Rancho Cordova. The complaint alleges that DeAngelo shot the couple using an “unknown caliber firearm.”

DeAngelo appeared in court in late April in a wheelchair, but didn’t enter a plea to the charges of murdering the Maggiores.

Decades after the killings terrified communities throughout California, authorities tracked down DeAngelo using data from an ancestry website where people submit their DNA results in hopes of tracking down relatives and ancestors.

DNA from a crime scene was matched to genetic material from a relative who was registered on genealogy sites, and authorities later obtained a discarded sample of DeAngelo’s DNA.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, Vietnam veteran and mechanic, was a reclusive neighbor in Citrus Heights, a town about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to residents.