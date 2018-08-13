Woman Arrested after Leading Stockton Officers on Chase in Stolen Ambulance

STOCKTON — A woman stole an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton Monday before speeding away from police.

The Stockton Police Department reports 34-year-old Natasha Scott took a NORCAL ambulance from the hospital on North California Street.

Scott drove to the area of East Bianchi Road and Townehome Drive before she was spotted by officers, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Stockton police officers followed the suspect as she sped away from them at around 90 mph. The chase went on for 10 miles before CHP took over the pursuit and quickly stopped Scott after she drove down southbound I-5 near Highway 12.

A CHP officer arrested Scott on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and evading police, as well as other traffic violations.

No one was injured in the chase but the ambulance was badly damaged.