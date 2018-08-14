2 Years after a Skull was Seen Carried on a Stick, A Woman’s Remains are Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A transient woman was seen walking along Connie Drive in Sacramento, holding a human skull on a stick in October 2016.

Investigators were eventually led to an abandoned homeless encampment on Crosby Way. There, the rest of the remains -- identified recently as Mai Ker Thao -were found.

"We're trying to find out what she was doing and who she was with the last week of her life, and that's our missing place in her timeline," Sacramento Police Detective Scot Krutz said. "And that could lead us to what happened ultimately in the end."

Identifying Mai Ker took some time, but her distinctive red hair dye and help from family eventually put a name on those remains.

"Through that reference, familial DNA, they were able to positively identify the victim," Sacramento Police Detective Eddie MacAulay said.

Now, Mai Ker's sister wants answers.

"Why? Why did you have to do that?" Mai Ker's sister Mai Dai Thao said through tears.

Still, there are good times that Thao tries to draw strength from.

"We would like to do each other's makeup. We would just hang out and drink a little and just tell jokes all night. And laugh at each other all night and reminisce about our silly past," Thao told FOX40.

Her family can pinpoint the exact time when things began to fall apart for Mai Ker.

"It was after she had a miscarriage and then everything just went and fell apart. She just changed," Thao said. "She was never the same anymore. She distanced herself from us."

Despite her struggles, Mai Ker's family says she still tried to be there for her family.

Anyone who may have more information about Mai Ker's death is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.