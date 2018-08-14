As Yosemite Valley Reopens Businesses Must Work to Get Back on Their Feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOSEMITE VALLEY -- The Ferguson Fire has paved a path of destruction through Northern California and closed Yosemite Valley for three weeks but on Tuesday the park reopened.

Paul Wignall spends his days as the owner of Skydive Yosemite. But they haven’t been able to jump over Yosemite after the valley closed because of the fire.

"We did notice a drop off of bookings coming in for the month," Wignall told FOX40.

They brought in less than half the customers they typically would.

Wignall is not alone. Businesses across the tourism town of Mariposa were feeling a hit.

The Yosemite-Mariposa County Tourism Bureau estimates hotels in the county lost a combined $300,000 dollars every day the park was closed.

"Our peak seasons are June, July and August," said Dylan Shull. "So for the fire to happen during that time it definitely hurts all of the businesses in Mariposa."

Shull is the general manager of The Monarch Hotel and the Best Western

"We’ve seen a drop in occupancy by up to 50 to 60 percent," he said.

It was a hit to business that he knows will be hard to recover from.

"We’re just going to have to keep pushing forward," Shull said. "We can’t recoup the costs. Essentially, we’re just going to do our best to make up for it this next month or two."

He says it will take "at least a month" before word gets out to tourists and everything goes back to business as usual.

Still, business owners are hopeful Mariposa will be booming again as soon as possible.

"I mean, it’s Yosemite National Park. Why wouldn’t you come visit?" Wignall said.