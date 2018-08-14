Girl Orders $300 Worth of Toys on Amazon, Parents Realize after the Delivery

A tweet about a young girl who ordered $300 dollars worth of toys from Amazon without the knowledge of her parents went viral over the weekend.

Twitter user, Princess Ria, posted a photo of how her aunt and uncle found out about her cousin’s shopping spree.

The photo shows the girl standing next to a pile of Amazon boxes next to the delivery truck as a woman and the delivery driver look on.

Princess Ria says her aunt and uncle didn’t realize before the items were delivered because her cousin selected overnight shipping for the order.

Comments under the photo include other people who’ve been through the same thing.

My son did this during Christmas time a few years ago and I called amazon in tears and they let me keep everything and refunded my money. — Jessy Fine’Too (@kaballix) August 13, 2018

When my son did it they offered to extend my prime membership for an additional 3 months for free… He ordered $473 worth of toys.. And a white comforter 😩 — Ashley V.💋 (@SuperSaiyan19xx) August 13, 2018

My neighbors 10 year old told Alexa to send him a case of dishwashing soap. We all got some :) — Joy (@Joyjoysilva) August 13, 2018

Around Christmas time in 2017, a Texas girl ordered a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies during a conversation with Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated device.

Amazon says shopping settings can be managed via its Alexa app, including turning off voice purchasing and creating a confirmation code before any order. the company also says any accidental physical orders can be returned for free.