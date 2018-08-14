Man Armed with Butcher Knife Tries to Attack Woman in Stockton Drive-Thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A woman pulled into the drive-thru at a Hamburger Stand restaurant in Stockton Monday night when she was nearly attacked by a man with a butcher knife.

San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies say a screaming Manuel Cervantes hit the woman's car while she was trying to order. He then came at her with a 7-inch butcher knife through her open window.

Deputies say the woman was able to drive to safety before 23-year-old Cervantes could hurt her.

Cervantes ran into Auto Zone down the street, trying to hide. There he got behind the front counter with employees.

He was soon caught and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Investigators believe he may have been under the influence of drugs.