App-A-Minute is an on-demand hiring platform that streamlines the hiring process for three of the highest turnover industries, which are: Trucking, Food Service & In-Home care from start to finish.

App-A-Minute allows employers to post jobs cost effectively, conduct live video-interviews, instant message, upload training-videos and fully on-board an employee.

App-A-Minute eliminates the middleman and companies that are aggregators, instead, we provide a direct connection between job seekers and employers. We make sure that an employer can hire potential employees as fast as they need.

We know employees come and go at high rates in these industries so time is valuable. Most service industry businesses don’t have sophisticated HR systems because of cost or the lack of available solutions.

Our goal is to make the whole hiring process for the service industry simple, easy, fast and effective. Thereby helping business owners get back to what’s really important: Running your business!

