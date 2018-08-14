Police Search for Woman after Finding Her Mother Dead in Modesto Home

MODESTO — A woman was found dead in her Modesto home Tuesday and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

A blocked off house on the corner of Kee Lane was a heartbreaking sight for neighbors.

“It’s quite alarming, especially because like I just moved in here like a couple months ago,” said neighbor Bailey Comstock.

In a community where families usually keep to themselves the news that an elderly woman was found dead is unsettling.

Investigators have not released the woman’s identity and have only said her death is suspicious.

They say officers were contacted Tuesday morning after someone was trying to get a hold of the victim. Officers checked the home and made the grisly discovery.

“Arrived and entered the home they found a deceased female. Right now that’s all the information we have,” said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

They’re also asking the public to keep an eye out for the woman’s daughter, 53-year-old Gisele Tadlock. She is the only known family member, according to Bear. Officers say they just want to speak with Tadlock.

A neighbor who spoke to FOX40 says the victim’s daughter is known to have mental issues. On Tuesday morning, the neighbor said Tadlock had trespassed into a neighbor’s backyard.

The mysterious death has saddened the community.

“I would have never thought this would happen so close to home,” Comstock said.

If you know where Tadlock is please contact Detective Martin at 209-342-6116.