One Dead, Another Injured after Overnight Shooting in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in South Sacramento that left one man dead and another man with major injuries.

Deputies responded to 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 12:22 a.m. Tuesday for the report of gunshots.

Once at the scene, they immediately found one male victim inside a white car parked on the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that man was breathing and conscious, but did have a major injury.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

When deputies moved farther into the scene, they found another man injured in a front yard.

Officials say the man, in his early-to-mid-20s, had a faint pulse. First responders attempted life saving measures, but that man died on scene.

Investigators say there were several gun shots fired and they believe the shooting happened at a house on 42nd Avenue.

Deputies believe there were multiple suspects that left in a vehicle and they are trying to come up with a description of both the vehicle and the suspects.

At this time, it is not known if the shooting was gang related.

A block of 42nd Avenue is taped off and will remain closed while authorities investigate.

