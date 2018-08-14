Simone at Paul are chatting with Dr. Neil Leibowitz, the Chief Medical Officer of Talkspace, to learn about how this app allows those seeking therapy to connect with a therapist through their cellphones using text and video chat.
Talkspace: Therapy on Your Cellphone
