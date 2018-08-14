Image Shows 2 Suspects in Roseville Galleria Apple Store Robbery

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police are searching for four men who walked into the Westfield Galleria Apple Store Tuesday night and stole multiple devices.

At least 20 iPhones, two MacBook Pros and possibly an iPad mini were taken from the store while it was open around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The police department reports the suspects systematically worked to cut the security cables from the devices.

Just witnessed a group burglary at the Apple store… four or five guys just got away with two tables of phones and laptops 😦 pic.twitter.com/CdxACTgKwD — Katelyn Piziali (@katesland) August 15, 2018

All four suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts that covered their faces. Roseville Police later circulated a clear image of two of the men.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators are looking at the store’s surveillance footage to gather more evidence. Apple would not agree to release the surveillance video publicly.