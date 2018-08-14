Valley Lawmakers Host Ag Secretary to Discuss Water Management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stopped in the Central Valley on Tuesday to speak with farmers, along with Republican Congressman Jeff Denham and Democratic Congressman Jim Costa.

Perdue expressed support for farmers, who strongly oppose a plan to divert Central Valley water to boost the fish habitat.

"There’s enough water if we would commit to storing that water and not letting it flow directly into the ocean unimpeded," Perdue said.

Perdue added that the federal government has no immediate plans to intervene in California's years-long water fight.