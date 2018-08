(AP) — Authorities say that a fire near Covelo was sparked accidentally by a vehicle tow chain dragging on the ground and was not arson.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had been towing a recently acquired trailer.

The office had opened an arson investigation into the wildfire near the community of Covelo prompted by concerns from residents.

The fire destroyed a large amount of wooden fencing and threatened homes but no homes were lost. It is 100 percent contained.

#EelFire final update

The #EelFire is 100% contained at 972 acres. Crews will continue to improve and patrol firelines. https://t.co/Mt54oPrYU4 Photo: Firefighters sharpening tools before resuming work on the fireline. pic.twitter.com/kfVF9o4QWp — Mendocino NF (@MendocinoNF) August 10, 2018