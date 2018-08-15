4 Suspects, Including Teens, Arrested in Deadly Stockton Carjacking

STOCKTON — Three teenagers and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of shooting a man in Stockton early Wednesday morning before taking his car.

Just before 2 a.m., officers found a 20-year-old man, who had been shot, lying on the ground on East Fremont Street near North Wilson Way.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department later found the man’s car. Inside were the suspects.

The police department reports a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of killing the victim. Raymond Williams, 19, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for being accessories to the murder and carjacking.