All Evacuations Lifted for Carr Fire

LAKEPORT (AP) — Officials have lifted all mandatory evacuation orders for the Carr Fire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and killed eight people.

The California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection said Wednesday that people are now allowed back in the areas in and around the city of Redding that were impacted by the wildfire that has been burning for more than three weeks.

Cal Fire says some public lands will remain closed until a review of potential hazards is finished.

The blaze that was sparked on July 23 by the rim of a flat tire displaced 38,000 people.

It continued to burn Wednesday and was described as 67 percent contained.

It has charred 330 square miles (855 square kilometers).