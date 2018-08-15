Alleged ISIS Fighter Accused of Killing Iraqi Police Officer Arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An alleged ISIS member suspected of killing an Iraqi police officer in 2014 was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento.
Federal agents raided an apartment on Eastern Avenue.
The suspect, 45-year-old Omar Abdulsatter Ameen, is accused of killing Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim after ISIS entered the Rawah district of the Al-Anbar province in Iraq on June 21, 2014.
ISIS took control of the district, preventing people from entering or leaving.
The next day, court documents say Ameen was a part of a four-vehicle convoy that drove to the victim’s home.
Jasim was shot to death, which ISIS announced on social media.
A witness was able to identify Ameen in a photo.
Ameen will be extradited back to Iraq to face charges.
Neighbors of Ameen in Sacramento say it appeared that he lived with a wife and children. He worked as a mechanic.
Ameen traveled to the U.S. in November 2014 and filed an I-485 application. When asked on his refugee application if he’d killed anyone, he answered no.
A complaint filed against Omar Ameen can be read in full below: