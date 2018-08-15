Alleged ISIS Fighter Accused of Killing Iraqi Police Officer Arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An alleged ISIS member suspected of killing an Iraqi police officer in 2014 was arrested Wednesday in Sacramento.

Federal agents raided an apartment on Eastern Avenue.

The suspect, 45-year-old Omar Abdulsatter Ameen, is accused of killing Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim after ISIS entered the Rawah district of the Al-Anbar province in Iraq on June 21, 2014.

ISIS took control of the district, preventing people from entering or leaving.

The next day, court documents say Ameen was a part of a four-vehicle convoy that drove to the victim’s home.

Jasim was shot to death, which ISIS announced on social media.

A witness was able to identify Ameen in a photo.

Ameen will be extradited back to Iraq to face charges.

Neighbors of Ameen in Sacramento say it appeared that he lived with a wife and children. He worked as a mechanic.

Ameen traveled to the U.S. in November 2014 and filed an I-485 application. When asked on his refugee application if he’d killed anyone, he answered no.

According to the US DOJ, Ameen entered the country purportedly as a refugee, was trying to get status here in the U.S. in November 2014 pic.twitter.com/T6sKoViMWG — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) August 15, 2018

A complaint filed against Omar Ameen can be read in full below: