Cal Fire: Fire Inspector was Killed in Destructive Fire Tornado in Redding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDDING -- A new report released by Cal Fire details the destruction caused by a fire tornado in Redding on July 26, which killed fire inspector Jeremy Stoke.

The 18-page report states the fire tornado, or fire whirl, reached speeds of up to 165 mph, covered 1,000 feet at its diameter and reached a height of 40,000 feet. Temperatures within the tornado peaked at 2,700 degrees.

A tornado at similar speeds would be categorized as an EF3.

Cal Fire states it left a trail of damaged trees, rooftops, power line towers, cars and a steel shipping container.

One video was filmed as a helicopter flew near Keswick Estates. The other video was captured from a fire engine driving through the Stanford Hills Subdivision.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around 7:30 p.m., Stoke was driving on Buenaventura Boulevard, between Lake Keswick Estates and the Land Park and Stanford Hills subdivisions. Just minutes prior, a plume of swirling smoke was seen just north of Land Park, right near Buenaventura Boulevard.

"Winds dramatically increased near the fire tornado, and embers were lofted in many directions," Cal Fire wrote in the report. "The fire front exhibited erratic and rapid growth during this period."

Stoke radioed out a Mayday and said he needed a water drop in the area before he was unreachable.

At least eight people have died in the Carr Fire, including three firefighters. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the blaze, which reached 214,527 acres by Wednesday night.

Read the report in full below: