FAIRFIELD — The California Highway Patrol is announcing that officers have arrested the driver that hit and killed Officer Kirk Griess and driver Jaime Buenza Manuel.

Griess and Manuel were killed Friday during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Fairfield. Investigators say Griess, a motorcycle officer, had pulled over Manuel for some type of violation.

Officials said another driver drifted off the road and hit the two men.

This is a developing story.