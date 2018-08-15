Former CHP Officer Facing Child Sex Abuse, Rape Charges

JACKSON — A former officer from the CHP Amador Area Office is facing a number of sexual abuse and rape charges.

Michael Joslin, 35, was arrested Monday by deputies from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into jail on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd and lascivious acts, penetration with a foreign object, and rape by force or fear.

A spokesman from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Joslin’s alleged victim is 12 years old, and the abuse had been carried out for roughly a year.

The girl’s mother had reported the abuse to a pastor, investigators said, who then contacted the sheriff’s office.

A CHP spokesman said Joslin is “recently” a former officer, but would not say if Joslin was fired because of the charges.

Joslin appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where he pleaded not guilty.