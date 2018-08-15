John Cox is Campaigning Everywhere. Will That Translate Into Votes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Republican candidate for California governor John Cox passed out water bottles and greeted potential voters Wednesday outside the Broadway branch of the DMV in Sacramento.

The DMV has faced harsh criticism recently. Critics call the agency inefficient and the push for customers to switch to the federally-mandated Real IDs have only made wait times longer.

It's only natural that he parlay dissatisfaction with the long lines into votes.

The Republican Governor's candidate has also visited the scene of fire disasters, taking advantage of spillover media coverage to make his point about big government.

"I'm not doing this to get my face on TV, believe me" Cox said.

Whether you believe him or not, it doesn't hurt his campaign.

"He is getting noticed from those trips to the DMV and to the fire scenes, so it's a smart thing to do," Cal Matters political columnist Dan Walters said.

Cox, a wealthy San Diego businessman, is essentially funding his own campaign while Democratic opponent Gavin Newsom has a campaign war chest approaching $40 million.

Polling shows the Lt. Governor 24 points ahead. Cox is a shoe in among Republican voters but his problem is there aren't enough of them.

"They're down to less than a quarter of the state's voter registration and still going down," Walters said.

Cox also has the endorsement of President Trump.

"I like being the underdog," Cox said. "So was President Trump."

But Trump was a celebrity before he ran for office. Still, Cox is doing his best to be the "anti-politician" in the race.

"It's the longest of long shots that he would have," Walters said.