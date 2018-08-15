Low-Cost Counseling at Sacramento State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is sitting down with Michael Levine the Clinic Director Center for Counseling & Diagnostic Services. The CCDS is an academic training facility that has been around since 1968. The center is housed under the College of Education and is located on the Sacramento State campus.

They provide low-cost and accessible counseling and educational resources to the greater Sacramento region. Their services are provided by graduate level students working towards their respective master's. All sessions are supervised by a professionally licensed faculty member.